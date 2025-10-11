ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Predictions Austin vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 13, 2025

Austin vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 13, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC prediction Photo: MLSsoccer.com / Author unknown
Austin FC Austin FC
MLS USA (Round 21) 12 oct 2025, 19:00
- : -
USA, Austin, Q2 Stadium
Los Angeles FC Los Angeles FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the regular season MLS clashes will take place on Monday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, where the local side faces off against Los Angeles. Here’s a bet suggestion for this matchup with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Austin enters this fixture highly motivated—the club must win to keep their hopes alive for direct playoff qualification. Nico Estévez’s squad is enduring a tough stretch: two straight league defeats and an early exit from the US Open Cup at the hands of Nashville have dealt a psychological blow. Now, the team is fully focused on the remaining matches of the regular season, as their outcomes will determine whether Austin secures a main playoff spot or has to start from the wild-card round.

Home advantage is one of the Texans’ main weapons. Austin consistently delivers strong performances in front of their fans, and their first-round win over LAFC adds to their confidence. Despite some absences due to international call-ups, the team retains its attacking threat, and the return of Guilherme Biro from suspension bolsters the defense. Success in this fixture is absolutely crucial—a loss could cost them a top-6 finish in the conference.

Los Angeles arrives in Texas in great form and with a playoff berth already secured. Under Steve Cherundolo, the Black and Gold have consistently finished near the top of the table and are once again gunning for first place in the West. The team has found their stride—six consecutive wins and just one defeat in their last ten matches. These results highlight the squad’s stability and high level of organization.

Even without several key players, LAFC remains a formidable force. The absence of Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min due to international duty may blunt their attack, but Cherundolo has enough squad depth to compensate for these losses. LAFC has been impressive on the road—just three defeats in 15 away games—and will look to capitalize on any mistakes from the hosts to solidify their top-3 status in the conference.

Probable lineups

  • Austin: Stuver, Dessler, Hines-Ike, Biro, Gallagher, Sabovic, Sanchez, Pereira, Bukari, Wolff, Rubio
  • Los Angeles: Lloris, Palencia, Porteous, Tafari, Smolyakov, Moran, Segura, Delgado, Tillman, Martinez, Ebobisse

Match facts and head-to-head

  • LAFC have won six consecutive MLS matches.
  • Austin are unbeaten in their last three head-to-head meetings with LAFC.
  • Both teams have more than five draws this season.

Prediction

Austin will be fighting for a playoff spot, while LAFC are aiming for conference leadership, but both sides are missing key players due to international call-ups. This increases the likelihood of a balanced contest and cautious attacking play. We believe “Under 3.0 goals” at odds of 1.60 is the smart bet here.

Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Orlando City vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Orlando City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Can Vancouver Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Orlando City Odds: 1.8 Vancouver Whitecaps Recommended 1xBet
Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Atlanta United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.72 Atlanta United Bet now Mostbet
Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction MLS USA Today, 21:30 Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.77 Real Salt Lake Bet now Melbet
LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas prediction MLS USA Today, 22:30 Los Angeles Galaxy vs FC Dallas: Can Dallas Extend Their Unbeaten Run? LA Galaxy Odds: 1.66 FC Dallas Recommended Mostbet
Melbourne United vs Cairns Taipans prediction NBL 12 oct 2025, 01:30 Melbourne United vs Cairns Taipans prediction and H2H – October 12, 2025 Melbourne United Odds: 1.65 Cairns Taipans Bet now 1xBet
San Marino vs Cyprus prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 12 oct 2025, 09:00 San Marino vs Cyprus: Can San Marino Steal Points at Home? San Marino Odds: 2.2 Cyprus Bet now Melbet
Zambia vs Niger prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 12 oct 2025, 09:00 Zambia vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Zambia Odds: 1.88 Niger Recommended Mostbet
Faroe Islands vs Czechia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 12 oct 2025, 12:00 Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 12, 2025 Faroe Islands Odds: 1.83 Czechia Bet now Mostbet
Chad vs Central African Republic prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 12 oct 2025, 12:00 Chad vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Chad Odds: 1.62 Central African Republic Bet now 1xBet
Netherlands vs Finland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 12 oct 2025, 12:00 Netherlands vs Finland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Netherlands Odds: 1.55 Finland Recommended Melbet
Scotland vs Belarus prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 12 oct 2025, 12:00 Scotland vs Belarus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Scotland Odds: 1.65 Belarus Bet now 1xBet
Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction Friendly International 12 oct 2025, 13:00 Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Malta Odds: 1.72 Bosnia and Herzegovina Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores