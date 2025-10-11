ES ES FR FR
Sweden vs Kosovo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 13, 2025

Sweden Sweden
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 4) 13 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Gothenburg, Nya Ullevi Stadion
Kosovo Kosovo
One of the fixtures of the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Monday at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, where Sweden will host Kosovo. I’m offering a prediction on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Sweden have had a disastrous start to qualifying, picking up just one point from three matches. Their most recent home defeat to Switzerland (0-2) sent worrying signals to Jon Dahl Tomasson's squad, who now sit at the bottom of Group B. However, the opening schedule was tough: two of the first three games were away, where the Scandinavians have historically been less convincing. On home soil, Sweden are traditionally strong — nine wins in their last 11 home qualifiers speak for themselves.

The team focuses on disciplined defending and quick transitions into attack. Sweden are particularly solid at home: in eight of their last ten home World Cup qualifiers, they've kept a clean sheet. Despite their recent dip in form, the squad maintains a good balance — a reliable defense and a creative attacking unit led by Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres give hope for a turnaround. This match is a golden opportunity for the hosts to get back in the race for a World Cup berth.

Kosovo are enjoying a respectable run by their standards. Franco Foda’s side managed to draw with Slovenia (0-0) and, for the first time in their history, kept clean sheets in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers. Organization and a tight defense are the Kosovars’ key strengths, allowing them to hold their own even against more illustrious opponents. In the group standings, Kosovo sit second, trailing leaders Switzerland by five points.

Nevertheless, their away struggles persist. Kosovo have failed to win nine of their last ten away qualifiers, and in the last 10 road games, they've scored more than once on just a single occasion. Their lack of attacking edge could be decisive against a team so comfortable on home turf. Kosovo will need to remain compact and look to hit on the counter through Rashica and Zhegrova.

Probable lineups

  • Sweden: Johansson, Svensson, Ekdal, Lindelöf, Gudmundsson, Bergvall, Karlström, Holm, Ayari, Gyökeres, Isak
  • Kosovo: Muric, Vojvoda, Krasniqi, Hajdari, Aliti, Berisha, Muslija, Rexhbecaj, Rashica, Muriqi, Zhegrova

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sweden have won 9 of their last 11 home World Cup qualifiers.
  • Kosovo have failed to win 9 of their last 10 away qualifiers.
  • At least one team has kept a clean sheet in 8 of Sweden's last 9 World Cup qualifiers.

Prediction

Sweden are traditionally strong at home and have every chance to end their winless streak against Kosovo. The visitors rarely win on the road and are not known for their attacking prowess, giving the Scandinavians a significant edge. Expect the hosts to play with discipline at the back and claim all three points thanks to their quality and home advantage.

