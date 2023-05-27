Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion

In the 37th round of the French championship, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) played a draw against Strasbourg with a score of 1-1.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 59th minute, but Kevin Gameiro saved the hosts from defeat with a goal.

With 85 points, PSG secured the title of Ligue 1 champion. Strasbourg sits in 15th place with 40 points.

Strasbourg - PSG - 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Messi, 59 - 0:1, Gameiro, 79 - 1:1

Strasbourg: Zelazny, Dagba (Liénard, 66), N'Dour, Perrin, Djiku, Guilbert, Sissoko (Gameiro, 76), Bellegarde, Diarra, Diallo.

PSG: Donnarumma, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Danilo Pereira, Bernat, Gueye, Verratti, Saïr-Etienne, Wijnaldum (Soler, 84), Messi, Mbappé.

