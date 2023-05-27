The club of Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to become the champion of Saudi Arabia

The matches of the 29th round of the Saudi Arabian Championship took place. "Al-Nassr," the team for which Cristiano Ronaldo plays, drew with "Al-Ittifaq" with a score of 1-1 and lost their chances of winning the championship. The champion title went to "Al-Ittihad," who defeated "Al-Fayha" with a score of 3-0.

"Al-Ittifaq" - "Al-Nassr" - 1:1 (1:0)

Goals: Niakaté, 43 - 1:0, Luis Gustavo, 56 - 1:1

"Al-Fayha" - "Al-Ittihad" - 0:3 (0:2)

Goals: Sharahili, 3 - 0:1, Romarinho, 45 - 0:2, Romarinho, 86 - 0:3

