"Bayern Munich" has clinched the title of the German champions

In the 34th round of the German championship, "Bayern Munich" defeated "Cologne" with a score of 2-1 and clinched the championship title.

The victory for the Munich club was secured by goals from Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala. Dejan Ljubicic scored for the hosts.

With 71 points, "Bayern Munich" secured the first place in the Bundesliga, surpassing Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

"Cologne" - "Bayern Munich" - 1:2 (0:1)

Goals: Coman, 8 - 0:1, Ljubicic, 81 - 1:1, Musiala, 89 - 1:2

"Cologne": Schwabe, Schmitz (Hussein-Bey, 62), Schaub, Hector, Kainz (Schindler, 62), Skhiri, Ljubicic (Pedersen, 82), Maina (Lemperle, 82), Martel, Zelke (Tillman, 62).

"Bayern Munich": Sommer, Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Mazraoui (Musiala, 85), Kimmich, Gravenberch (Goretzka, 71; Tel, 85), Muller (Joao Cancelo, 62), Coman (Choupo-Moting, 71), Sane, Gnabry.