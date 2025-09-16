RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Martinelli enters UEFA Champions League top three for remarkable stat

Martinelli enters UEFA Champions League top three for remarkable stat

A truly unique record.
Football news Today, 15:01
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Martinelli enters UEFA Champions League top three for remarkable stat Getty Images

Arsenal traveled to Athletic Bilbao for their opening UEFA Champions League match and secured a 2-0 victory. One of the Gunners’ players also etched his name into the record books.

Details: According to Cezary Kaczynski, Gabriel Martinelli scored the third fastest goal in UEFA Champions League history since the restart of play. From the moment Athletic Bilbao’s goalkeeper cleared the ball following a free-kick to the moment Martinelli found the net, only 14 seconds had passed. This placed him third on the all-time list.

In second place is Jonas, who took 11 seconds in 2011, while the record is held by Bayern Munich’s Roy Makaay, who scored just 10 seconds after the match restarted.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao managed to replicate a unique achievement of Spanish clubs in the UEFA Champions League dating back to 1955.

Reminder: The official Champions League website has published the full fixture list for the 2025/26 campaign. The eight matchdays are scheduled from September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026. Our editorial team has prepared the complete tournament schedule for you.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams Football news Today, 15:03 Six consecutive wins: Arsenal's historic triumph over Spanish teams
A frightening scene: Viktor Gyökeres suffers a head gash in clash with Athletic Bilbao Football news Today, 13:35 A frightening scene: Viktor Gyökeres suffers a head gash in clash with Athletic Bilbao
Mikel Arteta Football news Today, 03:55 Arteta believes Arsenal can compete with any opponent despite personnel losses
Arteta speaks out on Ødegaard's injury and the Norwegian's Champions League chances Football news 14 sep 2025, 15:07 Arteta speaks out on Ødegaard's injury and the Norwegian's Champions League chances
Martin Zubimendi Football news 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Stunning goal in the Premier League! Arsenal newcomer Martin Zubimendi finds the net (VIDEO)
Martin Odegaard Video 13 sep 2025, 08:08 Another injury setback for Arsenal. Martin Odegaard forced off early (VIDEO)
Related Tournament News
Bizarre own goal! Villarreal goalkeeper scores into his own net Football news Today, 15:28 Bizarre own goal! Villarreal goalkeeper scores into his own net
Played just a few minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers injury Football news Today, 15:18 Played just a few minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers injury
Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 14:45 Franco Mastantuono breaks Real Madrid club record in UEFA Champions League
Champions League. Matchday 1. September 17. Predictions from Dailysports Football news Today, 14:28 Champions League. Matchday 1. September 17. Predictions from Dailysports
Vinícius left out of Real Madrid’s starting XI for Champions League opener 2025/26 Football news Today, 13:57 Vinícius left out of Real Madrid’s starting XI for Champions League opener 2025/26
Clashes erupt near Bernabéu: Marseille fans brawl with police (VIDEO) Football news Today, 13:45 Clashes erupt near Bernabéu: Marseille fans brawl with police (VIDEO)
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores