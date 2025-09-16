Athletic Bilbao match rare Champions League milestone for Spanish clubs — here’s why

Something not seen in a very long time.

On Tuesday, September 16, the new UEFA Champions League season kicked off, with Athletic Bilbao facing Arsenal. The Spanish side managed to equal a truly unique achievement.

Details: According to analytics outlet Opta, Athletic Bilbao became the first Spanish club since September 1955 to start a Champions League match without a single player in the lineup who had prior experience in the competition. For the entire starting eleven, this was their very first appearance in the history of Europe’s premier club tournament.

