Athletic Bilbao match rare Champions League milestone for Spanish clubs — here’s why

Something not seen in a very long time.
Football news Today, 13:08
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Tuesday, September 16, the new UEFA Champions League season kicked off, with Athletic Bilbao facing Arsenal. The Spanish side managed to equal a truly unique achievement.

Details: According to analytics outlet Opta, Athletic Bilbao became the first Spanish club since September 1955 to start a Champions League match without a single player in the lineup who had prior experience in the competition. For the entire starting eleven, this was their very first appearance in the history of Europe’s premier club tournament.

We also reported that former footballer and now prominent Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher believes Barcelona are the main contenders for the trophy. He placed particular emphasis on the Catalan side’s performance last season.

Reminder: The official Champions League website has published the full fixture list for the 2025/26 campaign. The eight matchdays are scheduled from September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026. Our editorial team has prepared the complete tournament schedule for you.

