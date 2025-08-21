Maresca confirms: Jackson and Nkunku won't play against West Ham
London's Chelsea approach their clash with West Ham facing some absences. However, these losses are not due to injuries or suspensions.
Details: The Blues' head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that tomorrow, August 22, he will not count on Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, who are currently awaiting decisions about their transfer futures. The manager also stated that both players could return to the squad if they remain at the club by the end of the transfer window.
Quote: "Jackson is available, but won't be included in the squad because we already have two strikers in that position, and we understand that things might change before the transfer window closes.
"Christopher is in the same situation as Nico. He's training with us, but waiting for a decision. I think it will be better if they find a solution—then both the players and the club will be happier," Maresca said.