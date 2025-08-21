Maresca confirms: Jackson and Nkunku won't play against West Ham

London's Chelsea approach their clash with West Ham facing some absences. However, these losses are not due to injuries or suspensions.

Details: The Blues' head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that tomorrow, August 22, he will not count on Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, who are currently awaiting decisions about their transfer futures. The manager also stated that both players could return to the squad if they remain at the club by the end of the transfer window.