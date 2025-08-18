RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Smouha vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Smouha vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Smouha SC vs ZED FC prediction https://x.com/zedfc_egypt
Smouha SC
Smouha SC Smouha SC Schedule Smouha SC News Smouha SC Transfers
Premier League Egypt Premier League Egypt Table Premier League Egypt Fixtures Premier League Egypt Predictions
21 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Egypt,
ZED FC
ZED FC ZED FC Schedule ZED FC News ZED FC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.64
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 21, 2025, as part of Matchday 3 of the Egyptian Premier League, Smouha will face ZED.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Smouha and ZED have faced each other only 7 times.
  • Smouha have won 4 times, ZED have 1 win, and there have been two draws.
  • Last season, the teams met three times: Smouha claimed two victories and there was one draw.
  • Goal difference: Smouha - 8 scored, ZED - 4.
  • Smouha are winless in their last 14 matches.
  • ZED have just 3 wins in their last 10 games.
  • Smouha are currently 11th in the league, ZED sit 4th.

Match preview:

The home side, Smouha, are sitting 11th in the table and are still searching for stability after a disappointing previous season, when they finished only 12th. Smouha traditionally try to play attacking football at home, but finishing their chances remains an issue. The visitors, ZED, on the other hand, are in the top half of the table, currently occupying 4th place. Last season, ZED showed progress, finishing 6th, and now they are aiming for a spot in African competitions. In head-to-head clashes, Smouha have the edge, with two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five encounters. However, current form favors ZED: they are unbeaten in eight matches, while Smouha are struggling to find the net. This promises to be a tightly contested match, with the hosts relying on home support and the visitors looking to solidify their position near the top.

Probable lineups:

  • Smouha: Soliman, Reda, Dabash, Awad Zak, Amer, Fawzi, Samadu, Gandour, Amadi, Badji, Ahmed.
  • ZED: Lotfi, Gamal, Rabya, Castello, Tarek, Saad, Marakka, Sageeri, Messi, Atef, Hussein.

Smouha vs ZED prediction:

Given the current league positions of both teams, this clash promises tension and a fierce battle. Smouha are desperate for a win—it's been 14 games since their last victory and they're at risk of getting stuck in the lower part of the table. For the hosts, this is their chance to finally get back to winning ways, especially in front of their home fans. ZED, meanwhile, are in a much more comfortable situation and will do everything to stay among the league leaders. The visitors are on a solid run and have shown defensive stability, but they can also cause plenty of problems going forward.
My prediction: over 1.5 total goals (odds 1.64).

Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.64
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al Nassr vs Al-Ittihad prediction Saudi Super Cup 19 aug 2025, 08:00 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 19, 2025 Al Nassr Odds: 1.57 Al-Ittihad Recommended Melbet
National Bank vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt 19 aug 2025, 11:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.8 Kahraba Ismailia Bet now 1xBet
Pharco FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 19 aug 2025, 11:00 Farko vs El-Gaish prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 19, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.57 Tala'ea El Gaish Bet now Mostbet
Sudan vs Senegal prediction African Nations Championship 19 aug 2025, 13:00 Sudan vs Senegal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 19, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.5 Senegal Recommended Mostbet
Chippa United vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership 19 aug 2025, 13:30 Chippa United vs TS Galaxy: Will either side claim their first win of the season? Chippa United Odds: 1.61 TS Galaxy Bet now Mostbet
Durban City vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership 19 aug 2025, 13:30 Durban City – Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 19, 2025 Durban City Odds: 2.2 Lamontville Golden Arrows Bet now 1xBet
Siwelele vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 19 aug 2025, 13:30 Sivelele vs Polokwane prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 Siwelele Odds: 1.71 Polokwane City Recommended 1xBet
Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 19 aug 2025, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 19, 2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 1.78 Richards Bay Bet now Melbet
Orbit College vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 19 aug 2025, 13:30 Orbit College vs Sekhukhune: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 19 August 2025 Orbit College Odds: 2.23 Sekhukhune United Bet now 1xBet
Al Masry SC vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt 19 aug 2025, 14:00 Al-Masry vs Pyramids: will Al-Masry continue their winning streak? Al Masry SC Odds: 1.72 Pyramids FC Recommended Melbet
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 19 aug 2025, 15:00 Rangers vs Club Brugge: Who will take the upper hand in the first Champions League qualifying match? Rangers Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Bet now Mostbet
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 19 aug 2025, 15:00 Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 19, 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.66 Club Brugge Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores