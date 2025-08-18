Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.64 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 21, 2025, as part of Matchday 3 of the Egyptian Premier League, Smouha will face ZED.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Smouha and ZED have faced each other only 7 times.

Smouha have won 4 times, ZED have 1 win, and there have been two draws.

Last season, the teams met three times: Smouha claimed two victories and there was one draw.

Goal difference: Smouha - 8 scored, ZED - 4.

Smouha are winless in their last 14 matches.

ZED have just 3 wins in their last 10 games.

Smouha are currently 11th in the league, ZED sit 4th.

Match preview:

The home side, Smouha, are sitting 11th in the table and are still searching for stability after a disappointing previous season, when they finished only 12th. Smouha traditionally try to play attacking football at home, but finishing their chances remains an issue. The visitors, ZED, on the other hand, are in the top half of the table, currently occupying 4th place. Last season, ZED showed progress, finishing 6th, and now they are aiming for a spot in African competitions. In head-to-head clashes, Smouha have the edge, with two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five encounters. However, current form favors ZED: they are unbeaten in eight matches, while Smouha are struggling to find the net. This promises to be a tightly contested match, with the hosts relying on home support and the visitors looking to solidify their position near the top.

Probable lineups:

Smouha: Soliman, Reda, Dabash, Awad Zak, Amer, Fawzi, Samadu, Gandour, Amadi, Badji, Ahmed.

Soliman, Reda, Dabash, Awad Zak, Amer, Fawzi, Samadu, Gandour, Amadi, Badji, Ahmed. ZED: Lotfi, Gamal, Rabya, Castello, Tarek, Saad, Marakka, Sageeri, Messi, Atef, Hussein.

Smouha vs ZED prediction:

Given the current league positions of both teams, this clash promises tension and a fierce battle. Smouha are desperate for a win—it's been 14 games since their last victory and they're at risk of getting stuck in the lower part of the table. For the hosts, this is their chance to finally get back to winning ways, especially in front of their home fans. ZED, meanwhile, are in a much more comfortable situation and will do everything to stay among the league leaders. The visitors are on a solid run and have shown defensive stability, but they can also cause plenty of problems going forward.

My prediction: over 1.5 total goals (odds 1.64).