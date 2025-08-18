Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.57 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

The Saudi Super Cup semifinal is set to deliver a true derby: on August 19, Al-Nassr will face Al-Ittihad.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Matches between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad are traditionally considered the centerpiece of Saudi football, often drawing packed stadiums.

The clubs have clashed twice before in the Saudi Super Cup. In 2019, Al-Ittihad claimed victory, while in 2020 Al-Nassr came out on top.

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to score against Al-Ittihad in official Super Cup matches, giving the Portuguese superstar extra motivation.

Al-Nassr have won 3 of their last 5 matches.

Al-Ittihad have picked up 2 wins in their last 5 games.

In their last 5 head-to-head meetings, Al-Nassr have won twice, while Al-Ittihad have three victories.

The last 10 encounters between these sides have produced a total of 29 goals—an impressive tally that highlights the entertainment value of this rivalry.

Match preview:

This clash promises to be one of the most thrilling events in the opening part of the season, with a coveted spot in the final at stake.

Al-Nassr come into the game as one of the tournament’s top favorites. Jorge Jesus’ team emphasizes attacking football, and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prove that age is just a number. With support from Sadio Mané and Talisca, the Yellow-Blues’ attack is a formidable force.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, are in the midst of a challenging transition, but the squad still boasts plenty of stars capable of deciding the game single-handedly. For the "Tigers," this is not just a chance to reach the final, but also a moment to reaffirm their status as the dominant force in Saudi football.

The upcoming match is set to be tense, fiercely contested, and packed with emotion, as both sides are unlikely to play cautiously given the magnitude of the tournament.

Probable lineups:

Al-Nassr: Al-Aqidi, Yahya, Martinez, Al-Amri, Boushal, Wesley, Brozović, Angelo, João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané.

Al-Aqidi, Yahya, Martinez, Al-Amri, Boushal, Wesley, Brozović, Angelo, João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané. Al-Ittihad: Youssef, Moussa, Nashri, Borrel, Aouar, Bergwijn, Diaby, Kanté, Mitai, Pereira, Benzema.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad prediction:

Both teams have lofty ambitions, and reaching the Saudi Super Cup final is a major achievement—especially when the tie is the most high-profile fixture in Saudi football.

The squads are packed with global stars: Benzema goes head-to-head with Ronaldo, Sadio Mané faces off against N’Golo Kanté, and Diaby takes on João Félix. All of this sets the stage for a gripping spectacle.

I expect an explosive, action-packed match with more than three goals scored.

My prediction: Over 3 goals (odds 1.57).