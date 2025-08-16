Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.77 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 18, 2025, Schweinfurt and Düsseldorf will face off in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. Read on for a team preview and a breakdown of the likely outcome.

Match preview

This is a golden opportunity for the hosts to make a statement on the national stage, as cup ties are notorious for surprises and give lower-division clubs a chance to test themselves against more illustrious opponents. Schweinfurt, having competed in the Regionalliga, secured the Bavarian League title and earned promotion to the 3. Liga. Their game revolves around a compact defense and aggressive pressing in midfield. The team often relies on set pieces and rapid wing play to pose a threat, even against stronger sides.

In preseason, Schweinfurt displayed fighting spirit and their attacking leaders looked in decent form: 7 matches, three wins and four defeats. However, the official season started poorly, with two losses and a combined score of 4-0. The cup now presents a chance to reset, find some positivity and boost morale.

Düsseldorf, representing the 2. Bundesliga, come into this encounter as clear favorites. Last season, the team pushed for Bundesliga promotion and are known for their ability to control the tempo, making full use of their wide midfielders and powerful forwards. The coaching staff emphasizes quick transitions from defense to attack and a high press, putting opponents under pressure from the opening whistle.

Like Schweinfurt, the "Red and Whites" were prolific in preseason: in six matches, they scored 22 goals, winning four and losing two. However, their league campaign began with a heavy 5-1 defeat to Arminia, followed by a 2-0 home loss to Hannover.

Probable lineups

Schweinfurt: Stahl, Zeller, Meissner, Trslic, Kretschmer, Geis, Angleberger, Müller, Winzgaimer, Endres, Tranziska

Düsseldorf: Kastenmeier, Zimmermann, Siebert, Schmidt, Gaer, El-Azzouzi, Alexandropoulos, Rasmussen, Appelkamp, Göttever, Itten

Match facts and head-to-head

Regensburg have conceded in seven of their last eight matches

The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in six of Schweinfurt's last eight games

Düsseldorf have not drawn in their last ten matches

This is the first ever meeting between these two teams

Prediction

After disappointing starts, both clubs need to prove themselves on the pitch. Expect plenty of attacking play as each side fights to advance in the DFB-Pokal. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.77 odds.