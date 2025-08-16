Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 18, 2025, the 1/32 finals of the DFB-Pokal will feature a clash between Preussen Münster and Hertha. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ attacking prospects in this encounter.

Preussen Münster

Preussen Münster, a 2. Bundesliga side, narrowly avoided relegation last season, finishing 15th—just one point above the drop zone. The team found their form in the final four rounds, picking up two wins and two draws, which ultimately kept them in the league.

The preseason went relatively smoothly: four friendlies resulted in two wins, one draw, and one defeat. However, the new campaign has started on a shaky note: a 2-3 away loss to Karlsruher in the opening round, followed by a 1-1 home draw against Paderborn.

Last year’s DFB-Pokal journey was cut short for Preussen Münster, as they crashed out in the first round, suffering a heavy 0-5 defeat to eventual winners Stuttgart.

As for home fixtures against Hertha, there have only been four in history. Hertha have won twice, one match ended in a draw, and Preussen’s only victory came last season—in the penultimate round of the 2. Bundesliga, when they defeated the Berliners 2-0.

Hertha

Since being relegated from the Bundesliga in 2022-2023, Hertha have failed to return to the German top flight for a second consecutive year, remaining a mid-table side in the 2. Bundesliga. The last two seasons have been uneventful: a 9th-place finish a year ago and 11th last season—well clear of relegation, but far off the leading trio.

This season’s start has been unconvincing as well. In the opening round, Hertha lost 1-2 away to Schalke, then failed to beat Karlsruher at home, settling for a goalless draw.

In last year’s DFB-Pokal, Hertha began with a confident 5-1 win over Hansa Rostock in the 1/32 finals, then defeated Heidenheim 2-1 in the 1/16, but were knocked out in the round of 16 after a 1-2 loss to Köln.

Head-to-head, Preussen Münster and Hertha have met just six times. Hertha have won three, one match ended in a draw, and Preussen have claimed two victories. Notably, both of Hertha’s defeats came last season, when Preussen Münster managed to win both home and away.

Probable lineups

Preussen Münster: Schenk, ter Horst, Jäkel, Scherder, Makridis, Preißinger, Maierhofer, Maes, Hendricks, Amenyido, Lokoch.

Schenk, ter Horst, Jäkel, Scherder, Makridis, Preißinger, Maierhofer, Maes, Hendricks, Amenyido, Lokoch. Hertha: Ernst, Gechter, Leistner, Dardai, Zeefuik, Cuisance, Jensen, Winkler, Kownacki, Krattenmacher, Reese.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Preussen Münster are winless in their last four matches.

Both teams have scored in six of Preussen Münster’s last seven games.

Hertha are unbeaten in seven of their last nine matches.

Both teams have scored in three of Hertha’s last four games.

Preussen Münster are unbeaten in three of their last four head-to-head clashes with Hertha.

Both teams have scored in three of the last four meetings between these sides.

Preussen Münster vs Hertha match prediction

This promises to be a fascinating showdown between Preussen Münster and Hertha Berlin, as both clubs look to make a statement after a shaky start to their 2. Bundesliga campaigns. Hertha showed confidence in last season’s DFB-Pokal, reaching the round of 16, while Preussen Münster exited in the opening round. Recent head-to-heads suggest a fierce rivalry—Preussen Münster beat Hertha twice last season and have avoided defeat in three of the last four encounters. Expect Hertha to seek revenge for last season’s setbacks, while Preussen Münster will be eager to extend their positive run. Anticipate an intense and entertaining contest with goals at both ends. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.68.