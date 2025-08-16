Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 18, 2025, the 5th round of the Argentine Clausura will feature a clash between Independiente Rivadavia and Boca Juniors. The match is set to kick off at 01:30 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for team scoring in this high-stakes encounter.

Independiente Rivadavia

Independiente Rivadavia heads into the fifth round of the Clausura sitting 11th in the table with 4 points, holding a slender one-point lead over their upcoming rivals. Their Clausura campaign has been inconsistent so far: a 1-2 defeat to Newell’s Old Boys in the opener, followed by a confident 3-0 win over Barracas Central and a draw against Belgrano, but in their last match, they lost away to Estudiantes 1-2.

In the Argentine Cup, the team has shown decent form—after edging out Central Córdoba 2-1, they have advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face Tigre.

Reflecting on the previous Apertura, Independiente Rivadavia finished sixth in the main bracket but were knocked out in the round of 16 by Independiente.

Their home record deserves special mention: in their last nine home matches across all competitions, the club has lost just once—against Newell’s Old Boys in the Clausura opener. They've also drawn twice, with the rest ending in victories. Notably, a year ago at home against Boca Juniors, they played to a 1-1 draw.

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors remain mired in a deep crisis, now winless in their last 12 matches. Their last victory came back in April, after which they suffered defeat to River Plate and haven’t tasted success since.

In the last Apertura, Boca Juniors finished second, but disappointed in the playoffs, bowing out in the quarterfinals to Independiente with a 0-1 loss. Their Club World Cup campaign was another blow, as Boca looked lackluster: a defeat to Bayern, and draws with Benfica and even Auckland City.

The Clausura has also started poorly. The team opened with back-to-back draws—against Argentinos Juniors and Unión de Santa Fe—then crashed out of the Argentine Cup to Atlético Tucumán, suffered another defeat to Huracán, and were held to a home draw by Racing in the league. As a result, Boca Juniors are languishing in 14th place with just 3 points.

Their away form is also a concern—Boca have now gone six consecutive away matches without a win, with their last road victory dating back to mid-April last season.

As for head-to-head meetings with Independiente Rivadavia, the sides have faced off just twice, with Boca Juniors unbeaten: one win and one draw.

Probable lineups

Independiente Rivadavia: Centurión, Gómez, Villalba, Studer, Souto, Retamar, Bottari, Ortega, Franco Amarfil, Arche Barrios, Villa Cano.

Centurión, Gómez, Villalba, Studer, Souto, Retamar, Bottari, Ortega, Franco Amarfil, Arche Barrios, Villa Cano. Boca Juniors: Marchesín, Blanco, Pellegrino, Di Lollo, Advíncula, Alarcón Cepeda, Battaglia, Velasco, Carlos Palacios, Braida, Merentiel.

Key facts and head-to-head

Independiente Rivadavia are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.

5 of the last 6 games involving Independiente Rivadavia have seen over 2.5 goals.

Boca Juniors are winless in their last 12 matches.

Both teams have scored in 6 of Boca Juniors’ last 8 matches.

Independiente Rivadavia vs Boca Juniors match prediction

This matchup between Independiente Rivadavia and Boca Juniors promises to be a tense and fiercely contested affair. Independiente come into the game in solid form, having started the Clausura brightly and playing proactive football—they attack in numbers but have shown some defensive frailties. Their recent matches have been high-scoring affairs. Boca, on the other hand, are still searching for their rhythm, stuck in a prolonged slump and desperate for a win. But that desperation should serve as extra motivation to go all-out for victory. In head-to-heads, Boca have never lost to Independiente Rivadavia. Taking all this into account, we can expect a tightly fought contest with goals on the cards. My bet for this match: over 1.5 total goals at odds of 1.6.