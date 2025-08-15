Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.57 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Sunday, August 17, Espanyol will host Atlético Madrid in the opening round of La Liga. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Espanyol have won just 1 of their last 7 La Liga matches.

Atlético have claimed victory in 2 of their last 5 La Liga away games.

Atlético boss Diego Simeone has suffered only 4 defeats in 23 matches against Espanyol.

Last season, these teams played out two draws — 1-1 in Barcelona and 0-0 in Madrid.

Match preview

Last season, Espanyol narrowly escaped relegation from La Liga. Manolo González’s side had a shaky start but put together an impressive run of results at the beginning of 2025, pulling clear of the drop zone. However, a disastrous end to the campaign saw the Catalans lose six straight matches, and only a final day win over Las Palmas secured their top-flight status.

Despite the poor finish, the club’s board decided to stick with their head coach. For the new campaign, the “Parakeets” will be without first-choice goalkeeper Joan García, who moved to Barcelona. To fill the gap, experienced shot-stopper Marko Dmitrović was signed from Leganés. Noteworthy additions also include defensive midfielder Ramon Terrats on loan from Villarreal and striker Roberto Fernández, who arrived from Braga.

Atlético endured a turbulent season last year. Diego Simeone’s squad tried to keep pace with Real and Barcelona, but by early April, it was clear that third place was the best they could hope for. During the summer, Atlético traveled to the FIFA Club World Cup, where they surprisingly crashed out in the group stage, failing to advance to the playoffs as PSG and Botafogo progressed instead.

Nevertheless, the “Colchoneros” have been busy in the transfer market this summer, making some eye-catching moves. Atlético have already spent €175 million, with standout arrivals including Thiago Almada, Álex Baena, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Johnny Cardoso, and Giacomo Raspadori.

Probable lineups

Espanyol: Dmitrović; El Hilali, Cabrera, Rubio, Romero; Sánchez, Lozano, Exposito, Roca; Fernández, Puado

Dmitrović; El Hilali, Cabrera, Rubio, Romero; Sánchez, Lozano, Exposito, Roca; Fernández, Puado Atlético: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Barrios, Cardoso; Simeone, Baena, Almada; Álvarez

Espanyol vs Atlético prediction

Despite their revamped squad, Diego Simeone’s men are clear favorites in this matchup. I’m backing the visitors to take all three points.