On Sunday, August 17, at 19:30 Central European Time, Estadio San Mamés in Bilbao will host the local Athletic as they take on Sevilla in the opening round of the Spanish La Liga. Let's take a closer look at the best bet for this clash.

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao had a remarkable campaign, finishing fourth in the league table and securing a long-awaited Champions League berth – their first since the 2014/15 season. This was a major achievement for a club that had long been striving to return to Europe's premier competition.

Last season, the team demonstrated consistent results and, above all, showcased steadfast defensive play: just 29 goals conceded – the best record in La Liga and 10 fewer than champions Barcelona.

However, the Basques struggled during preseason: out of seven friendlies, they managed only one win. Their summer preparations ended with a 0-3 defeat to Arsenal in the Emirates Cup.

In head-to-head meetings with Sevilla at home, Athletic have an absolutely even record over the past five matches – two wins for each side and one draw. Last season in Bilbao, the teams shared the points with a 1-1 draw.

Sevilla

Sevilla endured a seriously tough previous season, barely escaping relegation to the second division. They finished just one point above the drop zone, with a single win in the final rounds ensuring their survival. Over their last 11 matches, the club picked up only 5 points – 1 win, 2 draws, and 8 defeats. This disastrous run nearly cost Sevilla their La Liga status.

During the summer, Sevilla played six friendlies against fairly strong opponents. Their only victory came against Schalke (4-2), while they lost to Birmingham City and drew the other four games against Marseille, Toulouse, Al-Qadsiah, and Sunderland. As a result, Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five matches, but have only claimed one win.

In the last five head-to-head clashes with Athletic Bilbao, the Basques have the upper hand – three wins, one draw, and one victory for Sevilla. Notably, these encounters have been low-scoring: nine of the last head-to-heads ended with under 2.5 goals, and only twice did both teams score.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Athletic Bilbao have lost 7 of their last 8 matches.

Each of Athletic Bilbao's last 5 games saw over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Athletic Bilbao's last 5 matches.

Sevilla are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Both teams have scored in 6 of Sevilla's last 7 matches.

Athletic Bilbao have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

9 of the last head-to-head encounters ended with under 2.5 goals.

Athletic Bilbao have scored first in each of the last 4 head-to-head matches.

Probable lineups

Athletic Bilbao: Simón, Areso, Vivian, Lekue, Berchiche, Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta, Williams I., Gómez, Williams N., Berenguer.

Simón, Areso, Vivian, Lekue, Berchiche, Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta, Williams I., Gómez, Williams N., Berenguer. Sevilla: Nyland, Agoumé, Adams, Vargas, Gudelj, Carmona, Lukebakio, Salas, Sow, Suazo, Idumbo.

Match prediction: Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao approach this match as favourites. While their preseason was far from ideal, the Basques remain more stable and organised than Sevilla, especially at home. Recent head-to-heads back this up – Athletic have won three of the last four meetings with the Andalusians, scoring first in each. Their league-best defensive record last season and strong home form are solid reasons to expect the hosts to dictate the tempo and take control. My tip for this fixture is a win for Athletic Bilbao at odds of 1.62.