Chelsea will kick off the 2025/26 season this Saturday on home turf, welcoming Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge.

Match facts and head-to-head history:

Chelsea remain unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace.

Palace have failed to win on their last three visits to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League home games.

Crystal Palace won both the FA Cup and the Super Cup ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The head-to-head record favors the hosts both in goals scored and control of the game.

Chelsea were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions.

Chelsea's record from their last 10 matches: 9 wins, 1 loss.

Crystal Palace's last 10 matches: 5 wins, 2 losses, 3 draws.

Match preview:

Chelsea underwent a radical transformation this summer: attacking talents João Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittins, Estevão, and Jorrel Hato joined the Blues, forming a competitive squad despite defensive losses, including Levi Colwill's injury. Crystal Palace, under Oliver Glasner, lifted both the FA Cup and the Super Cup before the season and set a club record with 49 points at the end of last term, showcasing their consistent form. Chelsea have not lost to Palace in their last 13 Premier League encounters, with the Eagles winless in their last three trips to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have also claimed 10 wins from their last 12 league home fixtures. The Blues are expected to focus on possession, pressing, and unleashing young talent, while Palace will rely on compact defending and swift counterattacks.

Probable lineups:

Chelsea: Sánchez, Hato, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella, Fernández, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Gittins, João Pedro.

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Muñoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction:

Crystal Palace have already proven they can go toe-to-toe with top-tier opponents. The Eagles first knocked out Manchester City in the FA Cup and then defeated last season's champions Liverpool.

Chelsea, meanwhile, enjoyed a stellar preseason—Enzo Maresca's side lifted the FIFA Club World Cup by thrashing current Champions League holders PSG 3-0 in the final. The Blues have also done impressive business in the transfer market this summer, adding further intrigue to this contest.

Given all the factors and both teams' form, I expect an exciting and high-scoring clash, with both sides finding the net. My prediction: Both teams to score – Yes (odds 1.67).