In the second round of the Egyptian Premier League, Al Ahly will face Pharco. The match is set for Friday, August 15, kicking off at 19:00 Central European Time. Here’s our preview and prediction for this clash.

Al Ahly vs Pharco: Match preview

Al Ahly have clinched the Egyptian championship three years running and are determined to claim a fourth consecutive title. Over the summer, the club appointed a new head coach: Jose Riveiro, who previously led Orlando Pirates. Before the start of the season, Al Ahly traveled to the Club World Cup but failed to register a single win—two draws and a loss saw them miss out on the playoffs. The new league campaign kicked off with a tough away game against Modern Sport, where Al Ahly salvaged a late draw to finish 2-2.

Last season, Pharco also competed in the championship group, ultimately finishing seventh. The team struggled at the end of the campaign, failing to win any of their last five matches—three draws and two defeats. This season, Pharco opened with a home fixture against ENPPI, which ended in a goalless 0-0 draw.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

Al Ahly are winless in their last five matches: three draws and two defeats.

Pharco have gone six games without a win: four draws and two losses.

Pharco have failed to score in each of their last four matches.

Al Ahly have conceded at least two goals in three consecutive games.

Last season in the Egyptian Premier League, the teams met three times: one win each and one draw.

Probable line-ups

Al Ahly: El-Shenawy, Hany, Ramadan, Dari, Fathi, Ben Ramadan, Koka, El-Shahat, Abu Ali, Zizo, Trezeguet.

Pharco: Said, Awad, Kamel, Jefferson Enkada, Sabry, El Sageri, Hamada, Sokari, Hamroun, Nagib, Gamal.

Prediction

Neither Al Ahly nor Pharco managed to secure a win in the opening round. However, the Cairo giants are among the top favorites this season, and expectations are sky-high. Playing at home, Al Ahly are expected to take the initiative and push for victory. Our prediction: Al Ahly individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.73.