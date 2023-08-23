RU RU NG NG
Manchester City want to buy Portuguese midfielder

Manchester City want to buy Portuguese midfielder Photo: instagram Mateusz Nunes / Author unknown

Manchester City is showing interest in the midfielder of Wolverhampton and the Portuguese national team, Mateus Nunes, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the source, the Manchester club could acquire the player before the closure of the summer transfer window. "The Citizens" are considering Nunes' candidacy as an alternative to the Brazilian midfielder of West Ham United, Lukaku Paqueta, whose transfer might not go through due to allegations of breaching betting regulations.

The 24-year-old Nunes has been playing for Wolverhampton since the summer of 2022. He joined the English club from Sporting Lisbon. The transfer fee amounted to 45 million euros. He has played a total of 41 matches for the Wolves in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027 with the possibility of extending the agreement for an additional year.

Nunes has been playing for the Portuguese national team since 2021. He has played a total of 11 matches for the Portuguese national team in all competitions, scoring one goal, and also receiving one yellow card.

