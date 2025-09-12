Manchester City vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 4 online in 2025/26

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to headline Matchday 4 of the Premier League. The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when to watch this clash.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: What you need to know about the match

Manchester City have endured a rocky start to their Premier League campaign. They opened with a commanding 4–0 win over Wolverhampton, but then fell 0–2 at home to Tottenham and suffered a 1–2 away defeat to Brighton before the international break. Three points from three matches and a goal difference of 4:5 leaves them under pressure.

Manchester United have also stumbled out of the gates in the new Premier League season. They lost 0–1 to Arsenal in the opener, followed by a 1–1 draw with Fulham. Before the third league fixture, United crashed out of the EFL Cup in the first round, falling to fourth-tier Grimsby on penalties. However, the Red Devils bounced back in the league with a 3–2 victory over Burnley in Round 3.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: When and where is the match?

The Premier League Round 4 showdown between Manchester City and Manchester United will take place on Sunday, September 14, kicking off at 17:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 07:30

New York 10:30

Panama 10:30

Toronto 10:30

Port of Spain 11:30

London 16:30

Yaoundé 20:30

Abuja 20:30

Cape Town 18:30

New Delhi 21:00

Sydney 01:30

Kiribati 03:30

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Where to watch the match online?

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

