Manchester City vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 4 online in 2025/26
Manchester City and Manchester United are set to headline Matchday 4 of the Premier League. The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when to watch this clash.
Manchester City vs Manchester United: What you need to know about the match
Manchester City have endured a rocky start to their Premier League campaign. They opened with a commanding 4–0 win over Wolverhampton, but then fell 0–2 at home to Tottenham and suffered a 1–2 away defeat to Brighton before the international break. Three points from three matches and a goal difference of 4:5 leaves them under pressure.
Manchester United have also stumbled out of the gates in the new Premier League season. They lost 0–1 to Arsenal in the opener, followed by a 1–1 draw with Fulham. Before the third league fixture, United crashed out of the EFL Cup in the first round, falling to fourth-tier Grimsby on penalties. However, the Red Devils bounced back in the league with a 3–2 victory over Burnley in Round 3.
Manchester City vs Manchester United: When and where is the match?
The Premier League Round 4 showdown between Manchester City and Manchester United will take place on Sunday, September 14, kicking off at 17:30 CET.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 07:30
New York 10:30
Panama 10:30
Toronto 10:30
Port of Spain 11:30
London 16:30
Yaoundé 20:30
Abuja 20:30
Cape Town 18:30
New Delhi 21:00
Sydney 01:30
Kiribati 03:30
Manchester City vs Manchester United: Where to watch the match online?
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport