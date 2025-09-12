RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Manchester City vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 4 online in 2025/26

Football news Today, 16:41
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester City and Manchester United are set to headline Matchday 4 of the Premier League. The Dailysports team has prepared information on where and when to watch this clash.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: What you need to know about the match

Manchester City have endured a rocky start to their Premier League campaign. They opened with a commanding 4–0 win over Wolverhampton, but then fell 0–2 at home to Tottenham and suffered a 1–2 away defeat to Brighton before the international break. Three points from three matches and a goal difference of 4:5 leaves them under pressure.

Manchester United have also stumbled out of the gates in the new Premier League season. They lost 0–1 to Arsenal in the opener, followed by a 1–1 draw with Fulham. Before the third league fixture, United crashed out of the EFL Cup in the first round, falling to fourth-tier Grimsby on penalties. However, the Red Devils bounced back in the league with a 3–2 victory over Burnley in Round 3.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: When and where is the match?

The Premier League Round 4 showdown between Manchester City and Manchester United will take place on Sunday, September 14, kicking off at 17:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 07:30

  • New York 10:30

  • Panama 10:30

  • Toronto 10:30

  • Port of Spain 11:30

  • London 16:30

  • Yaoundé 20:30

  • Abuja 20:30

  • Cape Town 18:30

  • New Delhi 21:00

  • Sydney 01:30

  • Kiribati 03:30

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Where to watch the match online?

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

