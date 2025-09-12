Unprecedented move. Manchester United plan midweek friendlies

A surprising step from United.

After finishing last season perilously close to the relegation zone and failing to qualify for any European competition, Manchester United are looking to turn the situation to their advantage.

Details: According to the Mirror, the Red Devils intend to use European competition breaks to schedule their own friendlies. United are planning to play midweek exhibition matches.

As reported earlier, André Onana has left Manchester United and will spend this season on loan at Trabzonspor. Ruben Amorim shared his thoughts on the goalkeeper’s departure.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the Manchester United manager said that although Onana had impressed at Inter, the Red Devils now needed changes.

Reminder: Ruben Amorim has been assured that the club will allocate funds for the winter transfer window, with a list of priority targets already drawn up.