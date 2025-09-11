RU RU ES ES FR FR
Reinforcement for Amorim! Manchester United set sights on Nottingham leader Anderson

Elliot Anderson is the Red Devils’ top target for the winter transfer window
Transfer news Today, 09:53
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Manchester United are planning a major midfield boost and are preparing a double signing in the upcoming transfer windows.

Details: According to TEAMtalk, Ruben Amorim has received assurances that the club will allocate funds for the winter window, and a list of priority targets has already been drawn up. Anderson is one of the main options to strengthen the midfield. The Red Devils are not only aiming to sign Anderson in January, but are also targeting another midfielder in the summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined Forest from Newcastle for £35 million and quickly became a key figure for the team, barely missing a match all season, netting two goals and providing six assists. His development has propelled him into the ranks of the Premier League’s best midfielders and even earned him a call-up to the England national team. Unsurprisingly, United’s interest is only intensifying.

However, Forest have no intention of letting one of their leaders go easily, especially mid-season. Still, United are keeping a close eye on the situation, especially with the coaching change at Forest—Ange Postecoglou has replaced Nuno. Manchester believe these changes could open a window of opportunity, and the club will try to seize the moment as early as the winter transfer window.

