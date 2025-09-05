Maguire receives offers from Saudi clubs. Will he leave in September?

Determined to give his all.

Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United leaned toward selling defender Harry Maguire. Ultimately, he stayed at Old Trafford, but the center-back continues to draw attention from other clubs.

Details: According to The Sun, Saudi clubs have shown interest in Maguire. The transfer window in the local Pro League remains open until September 23, but a move for the defender from Manchester United now appears unlikely. The player has already stated his desire to see out his contract with the Red Devils, which runs until the summer of 2026, and intends to fulfill it to the fullest.

Maguire will be able to negotiate with foreign clubs starting in January, but he has also said that he could remain at Old Trafford beyond 2026 if Manchester United truly wants him to stay. Earlier this summer, Manchester United rejected offers from Premier League and Italian clubs for Maguire.

