Man United could stage a sensational comeback! It almost happened this summer

But the wait continues.

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United made several attacking signings, but there was room for one more—one with a touch of sentimentality.

Details: According to Football Transfers, there was a strong chance this summer of a return to Old Trafford for former winger Danny Welbeck. Personal terms were agreed, but Brighton, his current club, failed to secure a suitable replacement in time.

However, that doesn’t mean the deal is off the table for good. Welbeck’s contract with Brighton runs until the end of this season, so the Seagulls might be open to cashing in on him this winter, once both parties are ready to revisit the transfer.

Jason Wilcox is reportedly the driving force behind Manchester United’s interest in the experienced forward, and sources say Welbeck’s name first emerged when United were keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Background: The 34-year-old winger represented Manchester United from 2008 to 2014, making 142 appearances, scoring 29 goals, and providing 16 assists.