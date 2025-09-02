RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Man United could stage a sensational comeback! It almost happened this summer

Man United could stage a sensational comeback! It almost happened this summer

But the wait continues.
Football news Today, 13:50
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Man United could stage a sensational comeback! It almost happened this summer Getty Images

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United made several attacking signings, but there was room for one more—one with a touch of sentimentality.

Details: According to Football Transfers, there was a strong chance this summer of a return to Old Trafford for former winger Danny Welbeck. Personal terms were agreed, but Brighton, his current club, failed to secure a suitable replacement in time.

However, that doesn’t mean the deal is off the table for good. Welbeck’s contract with Brighton runs until the end of this season, so the Seagulls might be open to cashing in on him this winter, once both parties are ready to revisit the transfer.

Jason Wilcox is reportedly the driving force behind Manchester United’s interest in the experienced forward, and sources say Welbeck’s name first emerged when United were keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Background: The 34-year-old winger represented Manchester United from 2008 to 2014, making 142 appearances, scoring 29 goals, and providing 16 assists.

Related teams and leagues
Brighton Brighton Schedule Brighton News Brighton Transfers
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
"That's in the past now." Antony reflects on his Manchester United career Football news Today, 09:23 "That's in the past now." Antony reflects on his Manchester United career
Fans have waited. Official: Senne Lammens is Manchester United's new goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 17:13 Fans have waited. Official: Senne Lammens is Manchester United's new goalkeeper
Official: Jadon Sancho is an Aston Villa player. Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Official: Jadon Sancho is an Aston Villa player.
Dreams come true! Official: Antony is a Betis player Football news Yesterday, 14:08 Dreams come true! Official: Antony is a Betis player
Return to Serie A. Rasmus Højlund officially becomes a Napoli player Football news Yesterday, 13:42 Return to Serie A. Rasmus Højlund officially becomes a Napoli player
Manchester United signs promising Belgian goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 07:10 Manchester United signs promising Belgian goalkeeper
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores