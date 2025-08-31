RU RU ES ES FR FR
Making history. Liverpool sets club record in the Premier League

"The Reds" continue their incredible streak under Arne Slot
Football news Today, 13:43
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
In the marquee match of the third round of the English Premier League, Liverpool edged past Arsenal at home, who lost yet another key player.

This match is certain to go down in the Reds' history books, thanks to a remarkable record. After Szoboszlai’s direct free-kick goal in the 83rd minute, Slot’s men set a new club record for consecutive Premier League games in which they've found the net. Today’s clash marked their 37th in a row.

Remarkably, under Slot’s leadership, Liverpool have scored in 40 out of 41 matches—a higher percentage than any other manager in league history.

Additionally, the Reds netted a winning goal from a direct free-kick in the Premier League for the first time since 2007. Back then, the legendary Steven Gerrard found the net against Aston Villa.

