On September 1, in the seventh round of the Clausura, River Plate will host San Martin at home. Read on for a detailed preview and probable outcome of the match.

Match preview

River Plate remains one of the main contenders for the title. Demichelis' squad has kicked off the 2025/26 season in style: in the opening rounds, "Los Millonarios" have showcased confident attacking football and currently sit atop the table with 12 points from six matches. River combines offensive firepower and defensive solidity, averaging 2 goals per league match while conceding less than one per game.

River is also prioritizing the Copa Libertadores and Copa Argentina: in a tough round of 16 Copa Libertadores clash, they edged past Paraguay's Asuncion (2-1 after penalties), and in the Copa Argentina they advanced past Union Santa Fe, again on penalties after a goalless draw. Still, the Argentine league remains just as important for both fans and management, so the motivation is sky-high every matchday.

San Martin only returned to the top flight this year and has looked respectable so far. The team started off inconsistently: there have been promising games where they managed to challenge stronger opponents, as well as defeats stemming from lack of experience and quality. Nevertheless, the club tries to play organized football, focusing on counterattacks and set pieces.

In the opening six rounds, San Martin has lost just twice, conceding few goals but also scoring sparingly, which makes their matches less entertaining for the neutral fan.

Probable lineups

River Plate: Armani, Montiel, Portillo, Rivero, Acuña, Castaño, Perez, Galarza, Meza, Colidio, Borja

San Martin: Borgogno, Portillo, Caceres, Recalde, Diarte, Fernandez, Watson, Jaurena, Pablo Garcia, Maestro, Tolosa

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings between the teams, River Plate has three wins and two draws

River Plate are unbeaten in ten matches: 6 wins and 4 draws

Five of San Martin's last six matches have seen fewer than three goals scored

Prediction

I expect a tight, low-scoring game: River Plate will need to manage their resources due to involvement in other competitions, while San Martin lacks the attacking quality to produce a goal fest. My prediction: total under (2.5) at 1.82 odds.