RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Brazil Predictions Corinthians vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 1, 2025

Corinthians vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 1, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Corinthians vs Palmeiras prediction Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Corinthians
Corinthians Corinthians Schedule Corinthians News Corinthians Transfers
Serie A Brazil Serie A Brazil Table Serie A Brazil Fixtures Serie A Brazil Predictions
31 aug 2025, 17:30
- : -
Brazil, Santos, Estadio Vila Belmiro/Urbano Caldeira
Palmeiras
Palmeiras Palmeiras Schedule Palmeiras News Palmeiras Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.57
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 1, the iconic Neo Química Arena will host one of Brazil’s most highly anticipated derbies as Corinthians face Palmeiras in a pivotal national league clash.

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

  • The Corinthians vs Palmeiras derby is one of the fiercest rivalries in Brazil and is known as the "Paulista Derby."

  • The last 5 encounters between these teams in the Brazilian league have seen a total of 6 goals scored.

  • Head-to-head over the last 5 matches: Corinthians – 3 wins, Draw – 1, Palmeiras – 1 win.

  • Both clubs rank in the country’s top five in terms of fan base, which guarantees an electrifying atmosphere in the stands.

Match preview:

Brazilian football boasts many derbies, but the clash between Corinthians and Palmeiras always stands out. Both sides enter this fixture with plenty of ambition, as the race for the top spots in the league table remains incredibly tight.

Corinthians rely on a rock-solid defense and pragmatic football, as shown by their recent matches where they rarely concede more than a single goal. Home support could be a decisive factor for them.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, favor a more aggressive attacking approach, counting on rapid wing play and clinical finishing. However, Corinthians have had the upper hand in recent meetings, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this showdown.

Expect a tense encounter where the margin for error is razor-thin and every inch of the pitch will be fiercely contested.

Probable lineups:

  • Corinthians: Souza, Torres, Ramalho, Henrique, Angileri, Ranyele, Maycon, Bidon, Garro, Negão, Depay.
  • Palmeiras: Weverton, Guiay, Gómez, Murillo, Piquerez, Mauricio, Evangelista, Moreno, Anderson, López, Roque.

Corinthians vs Palmeiras prediction:

Both teams have potent attacking options, but Brazilian derbies often see a cautious approach. Still, with Palmeiras’ recent attacking improvements and the home advantage for Corinthians, there’s every reason to expect goals at both ends.

Tip: both teams to score – yes (odds 1.57).

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.57
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ismaily SC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Ismaily vs Ghazl El Mahalla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.55 Ghazl Al Mahalla Recommended 1xBet
Orbit College vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 14:00 Orbit College vs TS Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 30.08.2025 Orbit College Odds: 2.25 TS Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 15:05 Toulouse vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Toulouse Odds: 2.4 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Mostbet
Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek prediction and betting tips - August 31, 2025 Anna Kalinskaya Odds: 1.76 Iga Swiatek Recommended Melbet
Rangers vs Celtic prediction Scottish Premiership 31 aug 2025, 07:00 Rangers vs Celtic: Who will come out on top in the fierce Scottish derby? Rangers Odds: 1.82 Celtic Bet now Mostbet
Brighton vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 31 aug 2025, 09:00 Brighton vs Manchester City: Who will bounce back better after last round's defeat? Brighton Odds: 1.88 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham prediction English Premier League 31 aug 2025, 09:00 Nottingham Forest vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 August 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 2 West Ham Recommended Melbet
Brighton vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 31 aug 2025, 09:00 Brighton vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 August 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.59 Manchester City Bet now Mostbet
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 31 aug 2025, 09:00 Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 August 2025 Chippa United Odds: 1.65 Orlando Pirates Bet now Melbet
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain 31 aug 2025, 11:00 Celta Vigo vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 31, 2025 Celta Vigo Odds: 1.57 Villarreal Recommended Melbet
Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League 31 aug 2025, 11:30 Liverpool - Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 August 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.65 Arsenal Bet now 1xBet
Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League 31 aug 2025, 11:30 Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 August 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.62 Arsenal Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores