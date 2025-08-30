Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.57 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 1, the iconic Neo Química Arena will host one of Brazil’s most highly anticipated derbies as Corinthians face Palmeiras in a pivotal national league clash.

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

The Corinthians vs Palmeiras derby is one of the fiercest rivalries in Brazil and is known as the "Paulista Derby."

The last 5 encounters between these teams in the Brazilian league have seen a total of 6 goals scored.

Head-to-head over the last 5 matches: Corinthians – 3 wins, Draw – 1, Palmeiras – 1 win.

Both clubs rank in the country’s top five in terms of fan base, which guarantees an electrifying atmosphere in the stands.

Match preview:

Brazilian football boasts many derbies, but the clash between Corinthians and Palmeiras always stands out. Both sides enter this fixture with plenty of ambition, as the race for the top spots in the league table remains incredibly tight.

Corinthians rely on a rock-solid defense and pragmatic football, as shown by their recent matches where they rarely concede more than a single goal. Home support could be a decisive factor for them.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, favor a more aggressive attacking approach, counting on rapid wing play and clinical finishing. However, Corinthians have had the upper hand in recent meetings, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this showdown.

Expect a tense encounter where the margin for error is razor-thin and every inch of the pitch will be fiercely contested.

Probable lineups:

Corinthians: Souza, Torres, Ramalho, Henrique, Angileri, Ranyele, Maycon, Bidon, Garro, Negão, Depay.

Souza, Torres, Ramalho, Henrique, Angileri, Ranyele, Maycon, Bidon, Garro, Negão, Depay. Palmeiras: Weverton, Guiay, Gómez, Murillo, Piquerez, Mauricio, Evangelista, Moreno, Anderson, López, Roque.

Corinthians vs Palmeiras prediction:

Both teams have potent attacking options, but Brazilian derbies often see a cautious approach. Still, with Palmeiras’ recent attacking improvements and the home advantage for Corinthians, there’s every reason to expect goals at both ends.

Tip: both teams to score – yes (odds 1.57).