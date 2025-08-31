The price tag is €42 million! Liverpool agree deal for England defender Marc Guehi

Slot to land a top-class defender

Liverpool are on the verge of another major signing this summer. The Merseysiders are in final negotiations to secure the transfer of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, according to insider Nicolo Schira.

According to the source, the England international has already agreed personal terms with the Reds on a contract running until 2030. Liverpool now just need final approval from the London club, who will receive €42 million plus a 10% sell-on clause for any future transfer.

For the record, Crystal Palace signed the defender from Chelsea in the summer of 2021. Last season, he made 44 appearances, scored three goals, provided two assists and lifted his first trophy with the club—the FA Cup.