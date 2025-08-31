RU RU ES ES FR FR
Another key player down! Saliba suffers injury early in Liverpool clash

Football news Today, 11:47
Arsenal and Liverpool are facing off in the marquee fixture of the third round of the English Premier League.

In the previous match against Leeds, Mikel Arteta was forced to do without two key members of his squad. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka both left the pitch due to injuries. Arsenal’s misfortunes continued in the clash against the Reds, as defensive leader William Saliba was forced off after just five minutes due to an injury.

The Frenchman requested a substitution right at the start of the match, with Cristian Mosquera coming on to replace him.

Let’s not forget, Arsenal’s injury list has already included Gabriel Jesus for some time, and at the start of this season, he’s been joined by Havertz, Saka, Odegaard, and now Saliba.

