Liverpool have already found a replacement for Salah in Spain

Liverpool management gradually began to look for a replacement for their leader Mohamed Salah.

According to information from Todofichajes, the English club is already showing interest in acquiring Athletic striker Nico Williams.

According to the source, the Reds’ coaching staff liked the 21-year-old Spaniard. They believe that if the team leader left, Williams could replace him.

The publication notes that Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp personally monitors the young striker’s play.

It is expected that the Spaniard's transfer to Liverpool could take place in the summer. The amount of compensation for the transfer of a promising forward is 60 million euros, which by today's standards is not an exorbitant amount.

Last season, Williams played 36 matches in the Spanish Championship, scoring 6 goals and making 4 assists.

As you know, the media have previously repeatedly written about Salah’s possible departure last summer. Now there is information that the star striker is likely to leave the club at the end of the 2023/2024 season.