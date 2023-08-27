Salah tells Liverpool he wants to leave

Long-term leader of the English “Liverpool” Mohamed Salah is close to changing jobs this summer.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Egyptian star has expressed a desire to leave the English club and go to Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi Arabian champions have set a deadline of August 28 for a final response from Liverpool, according to the source.

The Saudi club are confident that they will be able to convince Liverpool and head coach Jurgen Klopp to sell the Egyptian striker.

Earlier in the media there was information that Al-Ittihad offered Salah a three-year contract and about 76 million euros over this period. If the deal goes through, then Salah could become the highest paid football player in the world. In the ranking, he will be able to bypass the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Ittihad already has a whole group of famous football players. In particular, players such as former Real Madrid player and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, French national team star N'Golo Kante and Salah's former teammate Fabinho play for the team.