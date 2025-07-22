RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Lewis-Skelly reacts with emotion to Gyökeres transfer

Lewis-Skelly reacts with emotion to Gyökeres transfer

Fantastic emotions from the young footballer.
Football news Today, 14:29
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lewis-Skelly reacts with emotion to Gyökeres transfer Getty

Arsenal have bolstered their attacking line with Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres, who is set to join the London side soon. One of the Gunners’ young stars delivered a passionate reaction to the news.

Details: On X (formerly Twitter), a video was posted showing Lewis-Skelly’s emotional response to the Swedish forward’s move to Arsenal.

We previously reported that a verbal agreement has been reached between the parties. Arsenal will pay €63.5 million for the transfer, with an additional ten million in bonuses. The player’s agent has agreed to reduce his commission.

Viktor Gyökeres will sign a five-year contract with Arsenal. He was determined to join the Gunners and no one else.

Reminder: Madueke’s transfer became the second most profitable for Chelsea in their dealings with Arsenal. For now, the most expensive signing remains Kai Havertz.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Ballkani 4 - 2 Floriana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Ballkani
4
Floriana
2
78’
Lech Poznan 5 - 1 Breidablik Today, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
5
Breidablik
1
78’
Rangers 1 - 0 Panathinaikos Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
1
Panathinaikos
0
71’
Rijeka 0 - 0 Ludogorets Razgrad Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rijeka
0
Ludogorets Razgrad
0
70’
Zira - : - Hajduk Split 23 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Zira
-
Hajduk Split
-
11:30
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 23 july 2025, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
-
Iberia 1999
-
12:30
Brann - : - Salzburg 23 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
-
Salzburg
-
13:00
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri 23 july 2025, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
-
KA Akureyri
-
13:00
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes 23 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 23 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:00 Flamengo Extends Deadline to Finalize Wesley's Transfer to Roma Football news Today, 14:58 Atletico Madrid completes signing of Marc Pubill Football news Today, 14:29 Lewis-Skelly reacts with emotion to Gyökeres transfer Football news Today, 14:02 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings Football news Today, 13:56 Kylian Mbappé to wear a new number in the upcoming season Football news Today, 13:08 Homecoming. Aymeric Laporte to sign contract with Athletic Bilbao Football news Today, 12:40 Will there be a retirement? Thomas Müller has made a decision about his future Esports News Today, 12:06 EA SPORTS has unveiled updated gameplay for EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Liverpool have found a replacement in case Luis Díaz leaves Football news Today, 11:09 New face spotted at Mamelodi Sundowns training. Who is it?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Independiente: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Football 23 july 2025 Arsenal vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Football 23 july 2025 QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Football 23 july 2025 PAOK vs Apollon prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 July 2025 Football 23 july 2025 Hoffenheim vs Homburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Football 23 july 2025 Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri: Can the Danes secure an advantage in the first leg? Football 23 july 2025 Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025 Football 23 july 2025 Valencia vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Football 23 july 2025 Olimpija vs Inter Club d'Escaldes prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025 Football 23 july 2025 Girona vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores