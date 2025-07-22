Lewis-Skelly reacts with emotion to Gyökeres transfer

Arsenal have bolstered their attacking line with Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres, who is set to join the London side soon. One of the Gunners’ young stars delivered a passionate reaction to the news.

Details: On X (formerly Twitter), a video was posted showing Lewis-Skelly’s emotional response to the Swedish forward’s move to Arsenal.

We previously reported that a verbal agreement has been reached between the parties. Arsenal will pay €63.5 million for the transfer, with an additional ten million in bonuses. The player’s agent has agreed to reduce his commission.

Viktor Gyökeres will sign a five-year contract with Arsenal. He was determined to join the Gunners and no one else.

