Here we go! Viktor Gyökeres moves from Sporting to Arsenal

Here we go! Viktor Gyökeres moves from Sporting to Arsenal

A new challenge for the Swedish striker.
Football news Today, 09:57
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Here we go! Viktor Gyökeres moves from Sporting to Arsenal Photo: Fabrizio Romano

Recently, Arsenal have been pushing hard to secure the transfer of Sporting's Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres. And now, at last, this transfer saga has reached its conclusion.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark "here we go" regarding the striker's move to the London club. A verbal agreement has been reached between all parties. Arsenal will pay €63.5 million for the transfer, plus an additional ten million in bonuses. The player's agent has agreed to reduce his commission fee.

Viktor Gyökeres will sign a five-year contract with Arsenal. He was determined to join the Gunners and no one else.

Reminder: Madueke's move is now the second most lucrative sale for Chelsea in their transfers to Arsenal. The record remains with Kai Havertz, for whom the Gunners paid their neighbors €75 million two years ago.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Sporting CP Sporting CP Schedule Sporting CP News Sporting CP Transfers
