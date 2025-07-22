Here we go! Viktor Gyökeres moves from Sporting to Arsenal
Recently, Arsenal have been pushing hard to secure the transfer of Sporting's Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres. And now, at last, this transfer saga has reached its conclusion.
Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark "here we go" regarding the striker's move to the London club. A verbal agreement has been reached between all parties. Arsenal will pay €63.5 million for the transfer, plus an additional ten million in bonuses. The player's agent has agreed to reduce his commission fee.
Viktor Gyökeres will sign a five-year contract with Arsenal. He was determined to join the Gunners and no one else.
Reminder: Madueke's move is now the second most lucrative sale for Chelsea in their transfers to Arsenal. The record remains with Kai Havertz, for whom the Gunners paid their neighbors €75 million two years ago.