Fifth transfer in three years. Official: Noni Madueke is an Arsenal player

Recently, Chelsea players have been making frequent moves to London rivals Arsenal, and this transfer window is no exception.

Details: The 23-year-old Blues winger Noni Madueke has officially joined the Gunners. Arsenal's press office has not disclosed the terms of his stay with the club, only emphasizing that he has signed a long-term contract. However, thanks to Transfermarkt, we know the transfer fee—Arsenal paid Chelsea €55.4 million for the deal.

Reminder: Madueke's move is now the second most lucrative sale for Chelsea in their transfers to Arsenal. The record remains with Kai Havertz, for whom the Gunners paid their neighbors €75 million two years ago. Meanwhile, Madueke becomes the fifth Chelsea player in the last three years to make the switch to Emirates.