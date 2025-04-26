RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?

Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?

Football news Today, 06:15
Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs? Photo: https://x.com/Author unknownn

Manchester City's legal victory in its case with the Premier League could result in significant financial losses for other clubs, which may lose up to £5 million if City is found not guilty.

The proceedings have been ongoing since February 2023, and both sides have incurred substantial legal costs, which could exceed £100 million. If City is exonerated, the club will seek reimbursement of these expenses, which will be distributed among the league's 19 other teams.

All case expenses will be deducted from the league's broadcasting and commercial agreement revenues, which could be a severe financial blow to clubs already struggling to comply with financial regulations. Initially, legal expenses were estimated to be around £8 million.

Manchester City is accused of 130 breaches of financial rules, including concealing sponsorship income, making payments to coach Roberto Mancini outside of the contract, providing false information about player salaries, and refusing to cooperate with investigations. The most severe penalty could be expulsion from the Premier League.

Legal costs will continue to rise, and according to The Times, a verdict may not be reached before 2026.

