De Bruyne will not play for Man City in the Club World Cup

There were earlier speculations that Kevin De Bruyne might extend his contract with Manchester City to play in the revamped Club World Cup. Now, it is clear how realistic this idea is.

Details: According to the Daily Mirror, the parties will not extend their cooperation even for such a short period, and De Bruyne will not play in the Club World Cup, leaving the club as a free agent on July 1.

It seems De Bruyne will bid farewell to Manchester City fans on the last day of the Premier League season on May 25 in a match against Fulham. The Belgian's last home game at the Etihad will be against Bournemouth.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Aston Villa is holding internal discussions about signing the midfielder, and he might consider a move to the English club as the player does not want to leave his family.