Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will leave the club this summer, opening up a wide range of new opportunities for him. Moreover, he won't even have to leave England for this.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa is holding internal discussions about signing the Belgian. This is influenced by De Bruyne's desire to stay close to his family and balance football with home life, which might lead him to agree to a move to another English club.

An equally intriguing option is the Italian club Como, which is exploring the possibility of acquiring De Bruyne. Additionally, four MLS clubs have inquired about the player's professional and financial expectations.

Reminder: Previously, the midfielder himself indicated that he is still ready to perform at the highest level, which might encourage him to accept offers from England.