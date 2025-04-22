Last chance? Fati makes starting lineup for Barcelona for the first time since October 20

Today, Barcelona will play their La Liga matchday 33 fixture against Mallorca, and the head coach has surprised everyone with his lineup choices.

Details: For only the second time this season, winger Ansu Fati has been included in Barcelona's starting lineup. The last time he started was back on October 20 against Sevilla (5-1).

In total, Fati will be playing just his fifth La Liga match this season.

Also surprising is the inclusion of full-back Hector Fort in the starting lineup, who has started only three times this season.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Ansu Fati has options for continuing his career in Spain and Europe.