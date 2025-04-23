Barcelona sets record for most shots in a single match since the 2003/04 season

Yesterday, Barcelona narrowly defeated Mallorca (1-0) in the 33rd round of La Liga, but this match was special.

Details: During the match, Barcelona took 40 shots at Mallorca's goal, with only one resulting in a goal.

Thus, Barcelona set a record for the most shots in a single match since the 2003/04 season, when Opta began keeping statistics.

Out of the 40 shots, 13 were on target, and the visitors' goalkeeper Leo Roman made 12 saves, which is a record for the current season.

Reminder: Yesterday, for the first time since October 20, Barcelona's starting lineup included left-winger Ansu Fati.