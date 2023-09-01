RU RU NG NG
Main News Kolo Muani will not be moving to PSG in this transfer window

Kolo Muani will not be moving to PSG in this transfer window

Football news Today, 13:03
Kolo Muani will not be moving to PSG in this transfer window Photo: twitter.com/Eintracht

Eintracht striker Kolo Mouani will not move to PSG, according to Lequipe.

Initially, the clubs managed to reach an agreement on the transfer of the French striker. There was only one problem left at Eintracht - to find a replacement for Kolo Muani. They were looking at PSG player Hugo Ekitike. The Parisians agreed to pay 75 million immediately and 15 million in bonuses for the transfer. However, the PSG striker did not want to move to Germany.

Because of this, Eintracht decided not to sell Kolo Mouani to Paris. According to the media, the French club believes that the matter is closed and the transfer will not take place.

We will remind you that a few days ago the Eintracht forward refused to attend training because he wanted to speed up his transfer to PSG. The club did not like this position, according to the management, the team should come first.

The striker of the French national team played all four matches for Eintracht in the new season and was able to score three goals. Overall, this is the second season for Kolo Muani in Germany. In the previous draw, he played 32 Bundesliga matches, scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Eintracht Frankfurt Paris Saint-Germain Bundesliga Germany Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 13:14 Bonucci in Bundesliga, Fati in Brighton. Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours
Football Today, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news Today, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper
UEFA Champions League group stage draw: LIVE Football news Yesterday, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups
Roma announce signing of star striker Football news Yesterday, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:14 Bonucci in Bundesliga, Fati in Brighton. Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 13:03 Kolo Muani will not be moving to PSG in this transfer window Football news Today, 12:29 Real Madrid - Getafe: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 11:53 Manchester United took a Tottenham player on loan Football news Today, 11:05 Sevilla terminated the contract with the world champion Football news Today, 10:18 Liverpool rejected another offer for Salah Football news Today, 09:41 Younger star from Barcelona went to Brighton Football news Today, 09:10 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 07:36 Europa League group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 07:29 Chelsea buy Manchester City talent
Sport Predictions
Football Today Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for West Bromwich vs Huddersfield 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Stoke City vs Preston 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Rotherham vs Norwich City 2 September 2023