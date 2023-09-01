Kolo Muani will not be moving to PSG in this transfer window

Eintracht striker Kolo Mouani will not move to PSG, according to Lequipe.

Initially, the clubs managed to reach an agreement on the transfer of the French striker. There was only one problem left at Eintracht - to find a replacement for Kolo Muani. They were looking at PSG player Hugo Ekitike. The Parisians agreed to pay 75 million immediately and 15 million in bonuses for the transfer. However, the PSG striker did not want to move to Germany.

Because of this, Eintracht decided not to sell Kolo Mouani to Paris. According to the media, the French club believes that the matter is closed and the transfer will not take place.

We will remind you that a few days ago the Eintracht forward refused to attend training because he wanted to speed up his transfer to PSG. The club did not like this position, according to the management, the team should come first.

The striker of the French national team played all four matches for Eintracht in the new season and was able to score three goals. Overall, this is the second season for Kolo Muani in Germany. In the previous draw, he played 32 Bundesliga matches, scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists.