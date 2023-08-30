Eintracht Frankfurt forward, who PSG wants to sign, misses training

Eintracht's French striker Randal Kolo Mouani missed training ahead of the Conference League qualifying match, the club's official website reported.

The Frenchman informed the club management that he would not be at training. The reason for this decision is that Kolo Muani wants to leave the club on the last day of the transfer window.

Eintracht board member for sport Markus Krösche explained: “This isn't the Randal we've got to know and we know his real character. He's being bombarded at the moment and the result is this reaction, which is wrong, as we've made clear to him and his entourage along with all the ramifications.”

He added that now the team and the game against Levski Sofia should come first. The team is highly skilled and focused on this game.

The French striker wants to move to PSG. Eintracht want to get 80-90 million euros for their striker. Last week PSG offered 70 million plus bonuses for the transfer of Kolo Muani. The striker of the French national team played all four games for Eintracht in the new season and was able to score three goals.