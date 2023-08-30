RU RU NG NG
Main News Eintracht Frankfurt forward, who PSG wants to sign, misses training

Eintracht Frankfurt forward, who PSG wants to sign, misses training

Football news Today, 08:35
The Eintracht striker missed pre-match training Photo: Daniel ROLAND / AFP

Eintracht's French striker Randal Kolo Mouani missed training ahead of the Conference League qualifying match, the club's official website reported.

The Frenchman informed the club management that he would not be at training. The reason for this decision is that Kolo Muani wants to leave the club on the last day of the transfer window.

Eintracht board member for sport Markus Krösche explained: “This isn't the Randal we've got to know and we know his real character. He's being bombarded at the moment and the result is this reaction, which is wrong, as we've made clear to him and his entourage along with all the ramifications.”

He added that now the team and the game against Levski Sofia should come first. The team is highly skilled and focused on this game.

The French striker wants to move to PSG. Eintracht want to get 80-90 million euros for their striker. Last week PSG offered 70 million plus bonuses for the transfer of Kolo Muani. The striker of the French national team played all four games for Eintracht in the new season and was able to score three goals.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Eintracht Frankfurt Paris Saint-Germain Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London Football news Today, 06:00 Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby Football news 28 aug 2023, 17:46 Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news 28 aug 2023, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news 28 aug 2023, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:07 UEFA Europa League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and where to watch? Football news Today, 08:35 Eintracht Frankfurt forward, who PSG wants to sign, misses training Football news Today, 07:14 Gonzalo Guedes returns to Benfica Football news Today, 06:19 The Qatari club made a space offer for the PSG leader Football news Today, 06:00 Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London Football news Today, 05:00 Haaland has been named the best player of the season in the EPL: the Norwegian has already reacted Football news Today, 04:00 Lewandowski admitted that he has problems Football news Today, 03:02 Newcastle captain almost said goodbye to his life during a brawl outside a nightclub (video) Football news Today, 01:54 Nottingham Forest reach deal for Portuguese striker from Arsenal Football news Today, 01:35 Aston Villa join battle for seasoned Barcelona defender
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football Today AEK vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football Today PSV vs Glasgow Rangers prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Rakow prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Qarabag vs Olimpia Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Ajax vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Aberdeen vs Hacken prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023