Kane has a special clause in his Bayern contract. It's linked to Tottenham

A sentimental move could be on the cards.
Football news Today, 10:07
Liam Garcia
Recently, Harry Kane made a bold decision: he swapped Tottenham for Bayern Munich, and it was with the record champions that he finally lifted the first trophy of his career. Yet, even in Munich, the North London connection lingers for the striker.

Details: According to insider Pete O’Rourke, Tottenham holds priority terms for buying Kane back from Bayern, and his release clause actually decreases as his contract with the club draws closer to expiry.

Quote: “He has a clause that will decrease as his Bayern contract approaches its end. So, from January, he could be available for around £56 million—which would be a bargain. The only downside is his age. He’s 32 now and will be 33 next season. Are top clubs willing to sign a player of that age?

If Kane becomes available next summer, there will be interest from clubs. But Tottenham has the first-option right—they can bring him back. That’s written into the contract. Daniel Levy spoke openly about it after the transfer to Bayern. Tottenham can match any offer from other clubs. If they decide to bring Kane back, they can make the deal, and it would be an extremely popular move among fans,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

