Football news Today, 11:50
Juventus wants to bring back their former winger Photo: https://www.instagram.com/fbernardeschi/

Juventus is considering bringing back their former right-winger, Bernardeschi, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Currently, the Italian is playing in MLS for Toronto. Due to Paul Pogba's suspension, Juventus wants to recall Bernardeschi to the club during this winter transfer window. Sources indicate that Bernardeschi would be willing to return to Juventus, where he left as a free agent in the summer of last year.

In addition, another Juventus midfielder, Nicolo Fagioli, is under investigation by the prosecutor's office regarding illegal betting. The difficulties Toronto has faced during this season seem to have strained the relationship between the club and Bernardeschi. He may also move to Juventus on a loan basis, but this option doesn't suit the Juventus bosses due to the economic situation.

It's worth noting that in July 2017, Bernardeschi's transfer to Juventus was officially completed. The deal amounted to 40 million euros. In Juventus, Federico Bernardeschi had an annual salary of four million euros.

Since joining Toronto, Bernardeschi has played 46 matches and scored 13 goals.

