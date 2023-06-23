Juventus refused to buy the world champion transfer

The press service of Juventus, the Turin-based football club, announced on their official website that they have decided not to exercise the option to buy the midfielder Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentine national team.

The Italian club had the right to buy the player for 30 million euros, but the management has made the decision to part ways with him. As a result, Paredes will return to Paris Saint-Germain, where he has a contract until the summer of 2024.

In the current season, the 28-year-old Paredes has played 35 matches in all competitions for Juventus, scoring one goal and providing one assist.