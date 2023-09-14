‘Juventus humiliated me’. Leonardo Bonucci plans to sue his former club

Just before the closure of the transfer window in Europe, Union Berlin announced the transfer as a free agent of defender of the Italian national team and Juventus of Turin Leonardo Bonucci. The footballer himself claims that he was kicked out of the club where he spent the lion's part of his career. Now the player intends to go to court.

'Juventus humiliated me,' the footballer told Mediaset. - ‘Manager Max Allegri reported several fake stories. It is not true that the club told me several months ago, in October and February, about their intention to part with me. In May, I told the Juve board that I was ready to stay to help the young players. It was only on July 13, after all these rumors in the newspapers, that I was told that I would no longer be part of the club and that my presence would hinder the growth of the team. I believe that after so many successful years spent in Turin, I did not deserve such a disrespectful attitude towards myself. This is the greatest humiliation I have ever had to endure’.

Bonucci has not yet made his debut for the new club.