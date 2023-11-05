RU RU NG NG
Main News

Juventus defeated Fiorentina and solidified their second place

05 nov 2023
Juventus defeated Fiorentina and solidified their second place Juventus defeated Fiorentina and solidified their second place

In the 11th round of the Italian Serie A, Fiorentina hosted Juventus today. The hosts initially took control of the game and looked much more solid, but it was Juventus who opened the scoring. Incidentally, it was the only shot on target in the entire first half against Fiorentina.

In the second half, the guests managed to keep the game away from their goal and prevented Fiorentina from equalizing. This victory for Juventus marked their third consecutive win with a score of 1-0.

Fiorentina 0-1 Juventus

Goal: 0-1 — Miretti 10.

In other matches of today's game day, Monza dealt with Verona away, while Cagliari defeated Genoa on their home turf. In another match, Roma snatched a victory in extra time in a game against Lecce.

Verona 1-3 Monza

Goals: 0-1 — Colombo 41, 0-2 — Colombo 73, 0-3 — Caldrola 84, 1-3 — Folorunsho 86.

Cagliari 2-1 Genoa

Goals: 1-0 — Viola 48, 1-1 — Gudmundsson 51, 2-1 — Zappa 69.

Roma 2-1 Lecce

Goals: 0-1 — Almkvist 71, 1-1 — Azmoun 90+1, 2-1 — Lukaku 90+4.

