Juventus convinced one of the leaders to extend the contract

Juventus of Turin has reached an agreement to extend the contract with French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

According to the source, the management of the Italian club has reached an agreement with the player's mother, who also acts as his agent. Rabiot's salary will increase to seven million euros per year. It is expected that the new agreement will be signed on June 28.

In the past season, the 28-year-old Rabiot played 43 matches in all competitions for Juventus, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.