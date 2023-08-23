Juventus can bring back the star Spanish striker

RU RU NG NG
Turin's "Juventus" is showing interest in the forward of Madrid's "Atletico" and the Spanish national team, Alvaro Morata, as reported by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club could acquire the player in the summer transfer window. "Juve" is considering Morata's candidacy as an alternative to Chelsea's forward and Belgian national team player Romelu Lukaku, whose transfer might be more expensive. It was previously reported that AC Milan and AS Roma are also interested in the Spaniard.

It's worth noting that the 30-year-old Morata has previously played for Juventus from 2014 to 2016, as well as from 2020 to 2022. He has played a total of 185 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, scoring 59 goals and providing 39 assists. While with Juventus, the forward became a Serie A champion twice in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons, won the Italian Cup three times in the 2014/15, 2015/16, and 2020/21 seasons, and also secured the Italian Super Cup in 2015.

It's worth noting that Morata's contract with Atletico is valid until the summer of 2024. Therefore, it would be advantageous for the club to sell him in the current summer transfer window.

