Juventus are trying to keep the French midfielder
Juventus hopes to keep French midfielder Adrien Rabiot in their squad, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.
According to the source, the management of the Italian club is trying to convince the player to extend his contract, which expires on June 30, 2023. The issue is that the Frenchman has received several lucrative offers from English clubs. His services have also been offered to Barcelona.
In the current season, the 27-year-old Rabiot has played 48 matches in all competitions for Juventus, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.
