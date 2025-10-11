Joan Garcia's participation in El Clásico in serious doubt. Goalkeeper shares update on his recovery

The keeper needs another month to recover

Barcelona defender Joan Garcia has shared the latest updates on his injury and the prospects of returning to action.

Details: According to the goalkeeper, he will need about a month to recover, and the exact date of his return to the pitch will be determined later.

The match against Real is just two weeks away, so it is highly likely the goalkeeper will miss this clash.

"My knee is fine, really good. Everything is okay," Garcia assured, emphasizing that his rehabilitation is going well.

🚨🔵🔴 Joan García on his injury ahead of El Clásico: “My return? About a month is left, we'll see how it goes…”.



“My knee is doing fine, very fine. Everything is okay”. pic.twitter.com/lWsZTiXRyE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2025

Before the injury, the Blaugrana newcomer featured in seven matches across all competitions, keeping clean sheets in three of them.

Reminder: Neymar could join Inter Miami, potentially reuniting the legendary trio.