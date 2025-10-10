ES ES FR FR
Portugal vs Ireland: Will Portugal Keep Their Winning Streak Alive in the Qualifiers?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Portugal vs Ireland prediction Getty Images
Portugal Portugal
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 3) 11 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Lisbon, Estadio Jose Alvalade
Ireland Ireland
Prediction on game Portugal Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.72
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Saturday, October 11, Portugal will host Ireland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and I have a betting tip for this encounter.

Portugal vs Ireland: Match Preview

Portugal have made a strong start to their World Cup qualifying campaign. They opened with a commanding 5–0 away victory over Armenia, then followed it up with a thrilling 3–2 win on the road against Hungary, scoring the decisive goal in the 86th minute. With six points from two matches, Portugal now return home full of confidence. Two more wins would all but guarantee their place at the World Cup, and depending on other results — particularly an Armenian defeat — they could even secure qualification early.

Ireland, meanwhile, began their campaign with a dramatic comeback. After conceding twice in the first 15 minutes against Hungary, they fought back to draw 2–2. However, their momentum stalled in the second round, as they fell 1–2 away to Armenia. With just one point from two matches, Ireland sit at the bottom of the group and are already in danger of losing their World Cup hopes.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Portugal have won their last five matches.
  • Ireland are winless in their last four: three draws and one defeat.
  • Portugal have scored at least two goals in each of their last five games.
  • The teams last met in 2024, with Portugal winning 3–0.

Probable Lineups

  • Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inácio, Mendes; Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Fernandes; Conceição, Ronaldo, Neto
  • Ireland: Kelleher; O’Brien, O’Shea, Collins; Ogbene; Cullen, Knight, Manning; Taylor, Azaz; Ferguson

Prediction

Portugal are in excellent form. After winning the Nations League and opening the qualifiers with two straight victories, they now have a golden opportunity at home to edge closer to the World Cup. My betting recommendation is Portugal’s individual total over 2.5 goals.

